Priyanka Chopra's Oscar hopes dashed as 'Anuja' loses to Dutch film 

Priyanka Chopra's Oscar hopes has been dashed as her short film Anuja lost its bid for the Best Live Action Short Film award at the 97th Academy Awards.
The Indian short film was facing tough competition from A Lien, I’m Not a Robot, The Last Ranger and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent.
Despite having a star-studded team behind it, including executive producer Priyanka and producer Mindy Kaling, Anuja fell short of the top prize.
On Monday, March 3, The Academy announced the Dutch film, I’m Not a Robot, as the winner.
"Congratulations, I’M NOT A ROBOT is taking home the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film!” the organization later wrote on X.
Anuja had previously won various accolades at prestigious film festivals such as the HollyShorts Film Festival, New York Shorts International Film Festival, and Montclair Film Festival.
The short film, which stars Ananya Shanbhag, Sajda Pathan, and Nagesh Bhosle in the key roles, can be streamed on Netflix.