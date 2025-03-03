Nikki Glaser shares urgent 'dress fix' before hitting Vanity Fair Oscar party 

Nikki Glaser candidly revealed her necessary dress fix before stepping into the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
The 40-year-old comedian, who wore a strapless sheer lace black outfit at the Academy Awards celebrations, has shared her struggles to create the stylish gown.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly on the red carpet, Glaser disclosed that she made some "drastic" altercations in her dress.
When the Trainwreck starlet was asked about the thought behind her mesmerising look, the comedian-turned-actress stated, "It was a different size a couple of hours ago."
"I got fitted for it a month ago and I've been eating too much Skinny Pop, they had to emergency bring in a sewing machine and take out part of the train and make this wider," she added.
Glaser, who hosted the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony in January, also reflected on close pal Conan O'Brien's hosting gig at this year's 97th Academy Awards ceremony.
She expressed, "He is the reason I do comedy. He is my favorite person of all time, I am so excited to watch him. I can't believe it."
Nikki Glaser also called Conan O'Brien a "national treasure" while conversing with the media outlet.