King Abdullah, Queen Rania share heartwarming peeks into Ramadan celebration

King Abdullah and Queen Rania have welcomed Ramadan with a heartwarming family gathering!
Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday, March 3, the Jordanian Queen shared a joint-post with the Royal Hashemite Court that featured a delightful video showcasing glimpses from the royal celebration.
“There’s no greater blessing than being surrounded by family. Ramadan Kareem to you and your loved ones,” she wrote alongside the clip.
The video kicked off with a grand view of the Royal Palace that smoothly transitioned into the clips featuring the Royals.
In the clip, King Abdullah can be seen giving blessings and love to the kids of the family, while Queen Rania was featured meeting other extended royal members.
Some of the frames also captured Rania heartwarmingly meeting Crown Prince Hussein, hugging him as they exchanged best wishes for the Holy month.
The video also showcased Crown Princess Rajwa exuding elegance in a lavender outfit.
Meanwhile, one more glimpse saw Queen Rania showing snaps of Princess Iman’s newborn daughter, Princess Amina, to the relatives.