Royal

King Abdullah, Queen Rania share heartwarming peeks into Ramadan celebration

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania marked Ramadan with delightful family celebration

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 03, 2025

King Abdullah, Queen Rania share heartwarming peeks into Ramadan celebration


King Abdullah and Queen Rania have welcomed Ramadan with a heartwarming family gathering!

Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday, March 3, the Jordanian Queen shared a joint-post with the Royal Hashemite Court that featured a delightful video showcasing glimpses from the royal celebration.

“There’s no greater blessing than being surrounded by family. Ramadan Kareem to you and your loved ones,” she wrote alongside the clip.

The video kicked off with a grand view of the Royal Palace that smoothly transitioned into the clips featuring the Royals.

In the clip, King Abdullah can be seen giving blessings and love to the kids of the family, while Queen Rania was featured meeting other extended royal members.

Some of the frames also captured Rania heartwarmingly meeting Crown Prince Hussein, hugging him as they exchanged best wishes for the Holy month.

The video also showcased Crown Princess Rajwa exuding elegance in a lavender outfit.

Meanwhile, one more glimpse saw Queen Rania showing snaps of Princess Iman’s newborn daughter, Princess Amina, to the relatives.

Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sean Baker for ‘Anora’ Oscars win

Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sean Baker for ‘Anora’ Oscars win
Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours

Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours
Ranbir Kapoor receives nod from Amitabh Bachchan for achieving milestone

Ranbir Kapoor receives nod from Amitabh Bachchan for achieving milestone

'Anuja' producer Guneet Monga breaks silence on losing Academy Award

'Anuja' producer Guneet Monga breaks silence on losing Academy Award

King Willem, Queen Máxima celebrate ‘I’m Not a Robot’s Oscars win
King Willem, Queen Máxima celebrate ‘I’m Not a Robot’s Oscars win
Royal Family’s upcoming gathering to bring Queen Camilla to tears
Royal Family’s upcoming gathering to bring Queen Camilla to tears
Zara Tindall reveals key Royal Family member behind her fashion inspiration
Zara Tindall reveals key Royal Family member behind her fashion inspiration
Prince William, Kate Middleton take inspiration from Harry, Meghan's love life
Prince William, Kate Middleton take inspiration from Harry, Meghan's love life
King Felipe steps out for new engagement after Uruguay visit
King Felipe steps out for new engagement after Uruguay visit
Queen Mary steals spotlight in Princess Kate's previously worn gown
Queen Mary steals spotlight in Princess Kate's previously worn gown
Meghan Markle receives good news ahead of Netflix show release
Meghan Markle receives good news ahead of Netflix show release
King Charles to introduce big change after surprising update
King Charles to introduce big change after surprising update
Princess Anne to open ‘new’ facility after marking husband’s 70th birthday
Princess Anne to open ‘new’ facility after marking husband’s 70th birthday
King Charles makes heartfelt public appearance in Sandringham
King Charles makes heartfelt public appearance in Sandringham
King Charles welcomes new member to Royal Family after Camilla’s dog adoption
King Charles welcomes new member to Royal Family after Camilla’s dog adoption
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage on edge as Duchess separates room
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage on edge as Duchess separates room