'Anuja' producer Guneet Monga breaks silence on losing Academy Award

Guneet Monga's short film 'Anuja' was nominated in Best Live Action Short Oscar category

  • March 03, 2025
Anuja producer Guneet Monga breaks silence on losing Academy Award
'Anuja' producer Guneet Monga breaks silence on losing Academy Award    

Anuja producer Guneet Monga Kapoor shared the first post after losing the 2025 Oscars.

The 41-year-old popular Indian film producer took to her Instagram account to express gratitude as her short film reached the 97th Academy Awards ceremony.

Despite losing the prestigious accolade for Best Live Action Short Oscar, Guneet decided to celebrate the opportunity of being nominated in the global awards gala.

The Anuja producer released a few photos of herself, showing her stunning outfit, which she opted for for the Academy Awards show.

For the event, Guneet wore a brown long gown, which she paired with a matching coat.

The Oscar-nominated producer has also penned a heartfelt caption, "Celebrating independent cinema at the 97th Academy Awards is a testament to the idea that dreams do come true!"

"We attended the event with our short film Anuja, but this is just the beginning. As long as we continue to dream and create, we will return again soon! Anuja” is a 22-minute love letter to girls who refuse to be defined by their circumstances," she continued.

The Netflix short film Anuja was also co-produced by globally known actress, Priyanka Chopra.

Anuja also starred Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. The film was released in August 2024. 

