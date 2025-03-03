Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours

Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on her 15-year-old son Mason Disick's secret baby speculations

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 03, 2025
Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disicks baby rumours
Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours

Kourtney Kardashian has released a major statement addressing rumours that her son, Mason Disick, has a secret baby.

The Kardashians star addressed the “conspiracies” regarding her family and kids on Instagram Stories.

She said in the statement, “I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not.”

Recently, two Instagram accounts claiming to be teenager Mason’s “secret” profiles ignited controversy by sharing pictures of a newborn baby.

Kourtney further explained, “Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE. My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him. Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies.”

Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disicks baby rumours

While concluding the statement, the Poosh founder noted, “And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone.”

Kourtney also pleaded media houses to be “respectful” about her kids’ privacy.

Notably, she shares Mason, 15, with ex partner Scott Disick.

Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sean Baker for ‘Anora’ Oscars win

Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sean Baker for ‘Anora’ Oscars win
Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours

Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours
Ranbir Kapoor receives nod from Amitabh Bachchan for achieving milestone

Ranbir Kapoor receives nod from Amitabh Bachchan for achieving milestone

'Anuja' producer Guneet Monga breaks silence on losing Academy Award

'Anuja' producer Guneet Monga breaks silence on losing Academy Award

Sabrina Carpenter gives cryptic statement after BRIT Awards controversy
Sabrina Carpenter gives cryptic statement after BRIT Awards controversy
Adrien Brody faces backlash over controversial act after major Oscar win
Adrien Brody faces backlash over controversial act after major Oscar win
Nikki Glaser shares urgent 'dress fix' before hitting Vanity Fair Oscar party
Nikki Glaser shares urgent 'dress fix' before hitting Vanity Fair Oscar party
Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt message for Oscars 2025 winners
Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt message for Oscars 2025 winners
Mikey Madison takes the crown in 'Best Actress' category at 2025 Oscars
Mikey Madison takes the crown in 'Best Actress' category at 2025 Oscars
Michelle Trachtenberg dropped out of 'In Memoriam' segment at Oscars 2025
Michelle Trachtenberg dropped out of 'In Memoriam' segment at Oscars 2025
Adrien Brody expresses gratitude after sweeping top honour at 2025 Oscars
Adrien Brody expresses gratitude after sweeping top honour at 2025 Oscars
Israeli-Palestinian documentary ‘No Other Land’ wins big at Oscars 2025
Israeli-Palestinian documentary ‘No Other Land’ wins big at Oscars 2025
Andrew Garfield makes Goldie Hawn cry at 2025 Oscars
Andrew Garfield makes Goldie Hawn cry at 2025 Oscars
Oscars 2025 winners list: 'Anora' 'The Brutalist' leave 'Emilia Pérez', 'Conclave' behind
Oscars 2025 winners list: 'Anora' 'The Brutalist' leave 'Emilia Pérez', 'Conclave' behind
Adrien Brody shares first post after Oscar win for ‘The Brutalist’
Adrien Brody shares first post after Oscar win for ‘The Brutalist’
Kylie Jenner slays in glitzy gown at Oscars 2025 with Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner slays in glitzy gown at Oscars 2025 with Timothée Chalamet