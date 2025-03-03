Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours

Kourtney Kardashian has released a major statement addressing rumours that her son, Mason Disick, has a secret baby.
The Kardashians star addressed the “conspiracies” regarding her family and kids on Instagram Stories.
She said in the statement, “I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not.”
Recently, two Instagram accounts claiming to be teenager Mason’s “secret” profiles ignited controversy by sharing pictures of a newborn baby.
Kourtney further explained, “Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE. My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him. Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies.”
While concluding the statement, the Poosh founder noted, “And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone.”
Kourtney also pleaded media houses to be “respectful” about her kids’ privacy.
Notably, she shares Mason, 15, with ex partner Scott Disick.