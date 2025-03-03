Trending

Ranbir Kapoor receives nod from Amitabh Bachchan for achieving milestone

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor worked together in 'Brahmastra—Part One: Shiva'

  March 03, 2025
Amitabh Bachchan showcased his unwavering support for his Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor for achieving new career milestones.

Last month the Animal star launched his lifestyle brand ARKS, which now received a sweet nod from the legendary Indian actor.

The official Instagram page of the clothing brand has shared a handwritten letter that they seemingly received from Amitabh.

In the heartfelt note, the Sholay actor penned a moving message for Ranbir that read, "Dearest Ranbir, My gratitude for your gift; the ARKS sneakers."

"Love tried them on and wore them to work. They are rather nice and comfortable! All good wishes to you and your endeavour. Lots of love," the Mohabbatein star concluded his statement.

In an old interview, the father-of-one had discussed his brand, saying, "At ARKS, we believe in creating products that aren't loud but still make a statement."

"It's about finding confidence in the simplicity of design and feeling good in what you wear, what you use, and how you live," the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor stated.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for Brahmastra- Part Two: Dev.

The film is slated to be released across theatres in 2026. 

