King Charles holds special meeting with outgoing Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau discusses serious threats from the US during a meeting with King Charles III

  March 03, 2025
King Charles has held a special meeting with outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Sandringham.

As per GB News, the British monarch hosted Trudeau to discuss serious threats from the US on Monday.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to make Canada the 51st state of America.

The Canadian leader flew to London after attending an emergency defence summit of European leaders over the weekend. He is set to return to Canada later on March 3, 2025.

Prime Minister of the UK Sir Keir Starmer also joined Trudeau at the emergency defence summit.

The outgoing PM highlighted his alliance with Charles at the summit by saying, "nothing seems more important to Canadians right now than standing up for our sovereignty and our independence as a nation.”

Canada is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies and his majesty is the head of the state.

King Charles’ special meeting with the 53-year old politician came after he welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Sandringham a day prior.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the Royal Family for their “support" after discussing political issues with the monarch.

