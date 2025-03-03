Demi Moore acknowledges Oscars 2025 loss with surprising move

Demi Moore had quite a night after taking one of the biggest hits of her career after losing the Best Actress Award at Oscar Awards 2025.
As reported by ENews, The Substance actress after losing the Best Actress Award to Anora's Mikey Madison on Sunday, March 2, memorialised the evening with some comfort food.
The 62-year-old actress found comfort with her family and some cozy food after the big night.
After the ceremony, Demi and ex-husband Bruce Willis' youngest daughter Tallulah Willis turned to her Instagram to share a snap of her mother in a white bathrobe, with her dog in the lap, and two bowls of french fries on the table in front of her.
The Scarlet Letter put on a positive front as she showed her smile to the camera while holding up a fry, which the 31-year-old captioned, "MY winner."
Demi also was good support during Mickey's acceptance speech, when the Lady in the Lake actress gave a shout-out to her fellow nominees, including Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Fernanda Torres, and the Ghost actress.
In her victory address Mickey gushed about her colleagues as she noted, "I also just want to recognise the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees,"
The Scream actress added, "I'm honoured to be recognised alongside all of you."
Notably, the 2025 awards season was big for Demi Moore as she bagged multiple awards for her mega-hit film The Substance including, SAG Awards, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.