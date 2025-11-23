Princess Kate sounds alarm to protect family ties amid royal drama

Princess Kate has sounded a warning about the growing pressures on family life amid ongoing royal drama.
The Princess of Wales has warned of “technoference,” with her centre providing £100,000 to study how gadgets disrupt family life.
It is reported that the researchers will explore its impact on parent-child relationships across Britain.
The funding will test ways to reduce technoference, guiding resources for professionals, as the Princess of Wales warned last month of the “epidemic of disconnection” caused by gadgets.
Executive director of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, Christian Guy, said: "There have been numerous studies about how digital devices impact relationships, but there is currently a lack of evidence about what is causing people to turn to their digital devices at times when it is interrupting family life and, importantly, how to help people reduce this unwanted interference.”
"The centre is seeking to address these gaps in research so we find the solutions to make a real difference to families' lives."
Kate raised concerns about technology’s impact on family life in an essay co-written with Professor Robert Waldinger of Harvard’s Study of Adult Development.
