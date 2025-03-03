Entertainment

Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro fuel romance rumours after Oscars 2025 appearance

Andrew Garfield is once again wrapped in dating rumours with a fellow actress after being spotted together

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 03, 2025
Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro have made fans more curious than ever with a surprising move at Oscar Awards 2025 amid serious romance speculations.

The Spider-Man actor attended the award show as the presenter for Best Animated Film category on Sunday, March 2, while Monica Barbaro was one of the prominent nominees for Best Supporting Actress at the 97th Academy Awards.

As reported by ENews, both the stars fuelled romance rumours as they were seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars Party together.

Following the Oscars ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the party saw Andrew in a classic black tux, while Monica was slipped in gorgeous beaded strapless gown.

picture courtsey: just jared/instagram
The At Midnight actress was nominated for her performance in Bob Dylan's biopic A Complete Unknown, with Timothée Chalamet, which received quite the attention in this year's awards season.

Prior to the Academy Awards, the duo first sparked dating rumours at the eve of 2025 Golden Globes in January when Andrew wrapped his arm around the 34-year-old actress as they posed in a group photo during a W Magazine party at Chateau Marmont, West Hollywood.

The pair continued to draw attention as they attended Jonathan Bailey's play Richard II in London's West End together in February.

Andrew Garfield was previously linked to Kate Tomas, they reportedly broke up in September 2024.

