Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on brand name backlash

Meghan Markle is swamped with work as she gears up for the launch of her lifestyle brand, under a new name, As ever, and her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
In March 2024, she introduced her brand online, under the name American Riviera Orchard, which became an instant hit among many big names of Hollywood.
The Duchess of Sussex sent out bottles of strawberry jams with the brand logo to multiple celebrities, who gushed about it on their Instagram including Mindy Kaling, Kris Jenner, and Abigail Spencer.
Following the online hype, Meghan sat for an exclusive interview with People Magazine, that was published on March 3, 2025, where she discussed the criticism and problems she came across during the re-branding process.
Among many concerns, the major hassle the 43-year-old was navigating through was trademarking issues as she noted, "There are tons of twist and turns - even with the name."
"I was figuring it out in real time, " the Duchess of Sussex confessed.
While sharing the struggles she came across, Meghan acknowledged that the experiences gave way to growth as she continued, "I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It's a learning curve."
Along with that, unlike the couple mega-hit Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, which discussed the struggles they faced with the Royal Family, her new series is expected to be quite different.
In With Love, Meghan, which will be premiered on March 4, 2025, she will sharing her passions including cooking, decorating and hosting, with almost no mention of Royals.
Notably, Meghan Markle is yet to share the confirmed date for the launch of the brand As ever, although it is going to be made public in Spring of 2025.