Timothée Chalamet meets Kylie Jenner's sisters Kendall, Kim at Oscar party

Timothée Chalamet was nominated for a Oscar Award for his performance in 'A Complete Unknown'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 04, 2025
Timothée Chalamet met Kylie Jenner sisters at the Vanity Fair's annual Oscars party.

After enjoying a PDA-filled night at the Dolby Theatre, the lovebirds met Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the Oscars party.

The Kylie Cosmetic founder, 27, was by her boyfriend's side at the 2025 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2.

Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor for A Complete Unknown, which was also up for Best Picture.

In a viral photo from the after-party, the Wonka star and Kendall, 29, appeared to be deep in conversation with each other.

Meanwhile, in another picture, Kim, 44, joined the group and was seen catching up with her sister's beau too.

A source previously highlighted The Kardashians star’s support for her boyfriend to PEOPLE.

"She enjoys attending the events with him. She knows that his career is so important to him. She wants to be by his side for it all," the insider noted.

The after-party marked Chalamet’s first public appearance with Kylie’s family since the romantic couple started dating nearly two years ago.

