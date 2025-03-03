Sports

Lewis Hamilton reveals retirement plan, sets timeline

  • March 03, 2025
British car racer Lewis Hamilton reveals his retirement plans months after turning 40.

According to Express, seven-time world champion ahead of his debut with Ferrari reveals his retirement plans in the recent interview.

Hamilton told Time Magazine, “You can’t compare me to another 40-year-old, past or present, Formula One driver in history. Because they are nothing like me. I’m hungry, driven, and don’t have a wife and kids.”

‘I’m focused on one thing, and that’s winning. That’s my number one priority. What I can tell you is, retirement is nowhere on my radar. I could be here until I’m 50, who knows,” he added.

