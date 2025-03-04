Hailey Bieber stuns solo in black gown at 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Entertainment

Hailey Bieber attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party without husband Justin Bieber after celebrating his big day

  by Web Desk
  
  March 04, 2025
Hailey Bieber made a glamours appearance at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party without husband, Justin Bieber.

As reported by Pagesix, the Rhode founder stunned the fans on Sunday, March 2, in a custom Saint Laurent black-strapless gown. 

The key features of the dress were the satin bows tied around her waist and legs, as she walked the red carpet at the Wallos Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Hailey accessorised her look with beautiful diamond earrings and bracelet, along with her massive engagement ring from the Baby crooner.

Furthermore, the mom-of-one was all smiles as she posed for photos before chatting with Vanity Fair Oscar party co-hosts Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner.

The beauty mogul shared the details of her outfit and revealed that she was "super happy" with it.

While gushing about motherhood, the 28-year-old admitted that she is attending this year party with a different mindset. 

"You're just thinking about such different things now, and, like, I'm gonna go inside and be checking my baby monitor nonstop, " Hailey confessed.

The couple, who welcomed their first baby, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024, have been at the receiving end of several rumours regarding their marriage.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, have notably tried to shut down the speculations by sharing multiple adorable snaps from the Love Yourself singer's 31st birthday along with their son and friends.

