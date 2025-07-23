Travis Kelce jokes he’s Taylor Swift’s ‘Pretty Woman’: ‘I’m in nothing but tie’


Travis Kelce is comparing his love story with Taylor Swift to Julia Robert’s classic!

During the season finale of their New Heights podcast on Wednesday, July 23, the NFL star had some fun with his brother, Jason Kelce as the duo reviewed the 1990’s Pretty Woman, starring Roberts and Richard Gere.

While the athlete brothers gave the iconic film high ratings in nearly all of their categories, they struggled to come up with a number when it came to give the movie a “feminism score.”

“I think the only way to gauge it is to flip the script. I think we need to make Pretty Man. And we need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high class that she doesn't know where she's going. She doesn't know how to drive a car,” Travis expressed.

Responding to his remarks, Jason chimed in saying, “Travis, you're living Pretty Man right now. You are pretty man. You're living your own Julia Roberts straight down.”

Following his brother’s comment, Travis broke into laughter as he joked, “I'm wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home.”

“All right. Now it's all I'm doing. I'm just the NFL stripper. That's it. Just an NFL hooker, man,” he hilariously added.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since 2023 and are still going strong.

