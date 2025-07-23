Taylor Swift to Kylie Jenner: 5 times celebrities were caught lying

In the world of Hollywood, where celebrities are always on their toes to avoid drama, some end up in big controversies by simply lying.
History has seen its share of famous scandals, including instances where famous singers and actors were called out for lying.
From Taylor Swift to Kylie Jenner, here are five famous stars who found themselves at the center of lying controversies.
1. Taylor Swift:
Before Taylor Swift's 1989 album was released, a list of songs from the album were leaked online.
When she was asked to confirmed the leaked list, Taylor said “no.” However, when the album actually got released, it turned out the leaked list was pretty much spot on – about 99% correct.
2. Justin Bieber:
Justin Bieber once claimed that he had received a private jet for Christmas in 2014.
Later on, media outlets reported that Justin never brought or received a jet as a gift at that time, he simply used it for a flight around Christmas time. TMZ even labelled him as a “poser” after that incident.
3. Kate Winslet:
Kate Winslet once lied about the birth of her first kid. She initially claimed that the birth was an "uncomplicated natural birth.”
However, she later admitted, "Mia was an emergency C-section. I just said I had a natural birth because I was so completely traumatized by the fact that I hadn't given birth. I felt like a complete failure."
4. Kylie Jenner:
Kylie Jenner previously lied about having lip fillers on multiple occasions.
In 2015, she confessed getting lip fullers during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
She said, “ I didn't want people to think you had to get your lips done to feel good about yourself."
While expressing remorse, the Kylie Cosmetic founder said that she feels bad for lying.
5. Dakota Johnson:
Dakota Johnson once memorably lied that she likes limes.
In her viral home tour with Architectural Digest, the American actress flaunted a bowl of limes in her kitchen, saying she loves limes.
After the clip went viral, Dakota revealed that she actually does not like limes as she’s allergic to them.