Hasan Piker banned from Twitch after controversial remark about US senator

  by Web Desk
  March 04, 2025
Hasan Piker, better known among fans as HasanAbi, landed in trouble with streaming platform Twitch, after making a sensitive comment about US senator.

The Turkish-American streamer was banned from the live-streaming platform on Monday, March 3, after making a provocative remark directed at a prominent Republican senator Rick Scott.

Hasan is a renowned YouTuber and online streamer, with roughly three million followers on Twitch, who regularly discuss politics on his channels with occasional game play.

In a recent Twitch stream, Hasan was talking about Medicaid, a state funded assistance program for low-income households, when he said, "if you care about Medicaid fraud, you will kill Rick Scott."

As the 33-year-old went against the content policy of Amazon-owned platform, after just few hour he was banned from streaming on the platform.

Just hours after the restriction was implemented, Hasan turned to his X account to share a snarky reaction to the decision as he wrote, "im sorry! ill choose my words carefully next time."

Continuing the post he wrote, "& say 'if mike johnson cares abt medicare fraud (since he wants to cut 800m from medicaid/medicare) he'd call for MAX PUNISHMENT for current fl gop senator/former gov ricck scott - who has done the most medicare fraud in us history!'"

The social media post was accompanied with multiple articles and documents regarding the assistance programs fraud.

Notably, just days before the ban, Hasan Piker was joine by the makers of Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, at his channel, where they raised over $100K for charity.

