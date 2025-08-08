'Stranger Things' star Mason Dye gets hitched after 4 years of romance

Mason Dye, known for his role Jason Carver in Stranger Things, got engaged with his longtime girlfriend Carmen Joiner.
The 31-year-old actor and his ladylove opened up about their engagement, which took place on Valentine’s Day this year, during an interview with PEOPLE.
Carmen told the media outlet, “Mason and I met through a mutual friend that we’ve both known for over a decade. Our first date was over two of our favorite things, espresso martinis and breakfast for dinner at a restaurant in Atlanta, and we pretty much fell in love that night.”
She also revealed that after four years of dating, they are planning to get married on their “five-year anniversary next summer!”
The Teen Wolf alum chimed in, “When we started planning the wedding, we knew we wanted a destination in a fun place since our friends and family were from all over the states. We’re so excited to make lifelong memories there with all of our favorite people, but most of all, we just can’t wait to finally be married!”
As for their nuptial, Mason and Carmen are planning on getting married in Cape Cod in the summer of 2026.