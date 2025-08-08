Home / Entertainment

'Stranger Things' star Mason Dye gets hitched after 4 years of romance

'Stranger Things' actor Mason Dye gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Carmen Joiner

Stranger Things star Mason Dye gets hitched after 4 years of romance
'Stranger Things' star Mason Dye gets hitched after 4 years of romance

Mason Dye, known for his role Jason Carver in Stranger Things, got engaged with his longtime girlfriend Carmen Joiner.

The 31-year-old actor and his ladylove opened up about their engagement, which took place on Valentine’s Day this year, during an interview with PEOPLE.

Carmen told the media outlet, “Mason and I met through a mutual friend that we’ve both known for over a decade. Our first date was over two of our favorite things, espresso martinis and breakfast for dinner at a restaurant in Atlanta, and we pretty much fell in love that night.”

She also revealed that after four years of dating, they are planning to get married on their “five-year anniversary next summer!”

The Teen Wolf alum chimed in, “When we started planning the wedding, we knew we wanted a destination in a fun place since our friends and family were from all over the states. We’re so excited to make lifelong memories there with all of our favorite people, but most of all, we just can’t wait to finally be married!”

As for their nuptial, Mason and Carmen are planning on getting married in Cape Cod in the summer of 2026.

You Might Like:

Bianca Censori fulfils stepmom duties for Kanye West’s kids with Kim Kardashian

Bianca Censori fulfils stepmom duties for Kanye West’s kids with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West shares four kids, North West, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Selena Gomez shares her fond memory with Zendaya, Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez shares her fond memory with Zendaya, Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez opens up about starring in 'Wizards of Waverly Place' during her early teenage years

Shawn Mendes moves to small village amid romance rumors

Shawn Mendes moves to small village amid romance rumors
Shawn Mendes ignited dating buzz last week during Dua Lipa’s Sunny Hill Festival second concert

Eminem makes emotional admission about his struggles with drugs

Eminem makes emotional admission about his struggles with drugs
The 'Rao God' crooner talks about his 2007 overdose and what inspired his sobriety journey in new documentary

James Gunn confirmed to helm 'Superman' sequel at DC amid studios' revamp

James Gunn confirmed to helm 'Superman' sequel at DC amid studios' revamp
David Corenswet is leading James Gunn's 'Superman' in the latest relaunched of the DC Studios

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband dies at 48

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband dies at 48
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband had been battling cancer before drawing his final breath surrounded by loved ones

Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade quietly end years-long romance

Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade quietly end years-long romance
The 'Euphoria' actor and the 25-year-old influencer who have been dating on and off again since 2021

Selena Gomez teases exciting ‘surprises’ in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ S2

Selena Gomez teases exciting ‘surprises’ in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ S2
The Rare Beauty founder announces her return and release dates of the second season of ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’