Mariah Carey plans unlikely plea for King Charles during Sandringham show

Mariah Carey has some unlikely requests that she may put to King Charles when she performs for him at Sandringham later this month.
The 56-year-old singer is set to perform for the Heritage Live concert at the monarch’s Norfolk home, which will also feature Nile Rogers and Chic and Eternal.
Recently, she appeared on Capital Xtra, where the host Manny Norte asked Carey if she there's anything special that she wants to ask the 76-year-old monarch.
''No, because I just want to leave him alone. I don't want to bother people," th esinger replied.
Responding to her, Norte suggested, "I'll ask him a few things. Like, no tax, no congestion, straight away, you know?"
Carey went on to admit that she didn't really understand because she's not from this country.
But when Norte suggested asking for perks such as “no tax, no congestion [charges], no parking fees for life,” Carey laughed and agreed to pass the message on.
The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer will be performing at Sandringham, Norfolk, on Friday August, 15.
"We're absolutely thrilled to bring one of the greatest pop artists of all time to the Royal Sandringham Estate for an exclusive UK headline show,” Giles Cooper of Heritage Live Festivals said at the time of announcement in February.
Stereophonics also perform on Saturday August, 16, and Michael Bublé will play on Sunday August, 17.