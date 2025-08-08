Pete Davidson takes dig at 'terrible audience' of ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary

Pete Davidson has made a bombshell claim about audience at Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special.
The comedian appeared on the show's milestone episode, SNL50, but was disappointed by the A-list audience. He felt celebrities were self-absorbed and didn't care about the comedy.
During his appearance on Late Night, Pete told the former SNL star Seth Meyers, "As you know from SNL40 — terrible audience. It's a terrible audience 'cause it's just famous people, and famous people only like themselves. It's true! I'm guilty of this."
"I remember when [your] pre-tape was playing, you were the only one laughing. We were like, 'Oh, he's coming in way too hot,'" the host joked.
The special episode also included performances and live sketches by Sabrina Carpenter, Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone.
Pete continued, "In typical SNL fashion, they don't tell you anything. You don't even know what's going on. I get to my seat and I just look and I'm like, 'This can't be right. It was Meryl Streep, and I just sat down.”
He praised Meryl Streep, whom he sat next to at the show, "I'm like, 'I'm so sorry that I'm sitting next to you. You're the best.' And she's the best."
To note, Pete Davidson left Saturday Night Live in 2020 after season 47.