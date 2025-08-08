Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson leave fans gushing with cute dugout photo

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are making fans swooning with their sizzling chemistry.
On Thursday, August 7, the 35-year-old basketball player shared a carousel of photos from the inaugural Sandlot Classic.
“Inaugural @sandlotclassic classic Champ, Add it to the resume. Shout out my cousin AJ for the MVP performance,” Thompson wrote in the caption.
He further added, “Thank you to our sponsors @thompsonfamilyfoundation and @chicasdivertidastequila for making it happen.”
In the photos, Thompson appeared high in spirits as was seen playing baseball alongside his family and friends.
However, it was his fifth slide which caught the yes of fans a sit showed the NBA star posing in the dugout with his arm around Megan.
Soon after Thomspon’s post, their fans rushed to the comment section gush over the couple.
"Not me scrolling to find Megan!found her," one penned.
While another, “Klay slid her in the middle like a crescendo of a song. Megan I’m so happy for you.”
"And he’s promoting her Tequila … Teamwork makes the dream work," another added referring to her brand Chicas Divertidas Tequila which co-sponsored the event.
A fourth added, “You and Meg really go together!”
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson went red carpet official at her Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16.