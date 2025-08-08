Eddie Murphy spills his hilarious Beyoncé memory from ‘Dreamgirls’ set

Eddie Murphy has recalled a hilarious moment between Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson on the set of 2006’s Dreamgirls.
On Thursday, August 7, the actor appeared on 360 With Speedy show, where he was asked to share a memory about his Dreamgirls costar and the Beautiful Liar singer.
“I did Dreamgirls right when I was getting divorced. I was kind of like on automatic pilot, and I don't remember a lot of making the movie," Murphy shared, referring to his divorce with Nicole Murphy in 2005 after 12 years of marriage.
He went on to recall, "My Beyoncé memory — and neither one of them knows that I know this — I watched Jennifer Hudson and Beyoncé, they were in between shots, they were on stage, and Jennifer was new in show business and she had, I guess a finger, right between, was ashy, and she was licking her fingers and getting the ash like that.”
Murphy shared that the Single Ladies singer immediately grabbed Hudson and said, "Ooh girl, don't do that. I'll get you some cream."
"And it was quiet between the two of them, but I saw it. And this might be the first time I share that with anyone. That's my Beyoncé memory,” he added.
Dreamgirls, based on a 1981 Broadway musical of the same name, was released on December 25, 2006.
In addition to Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson and Eddie Murphy, the film also stars Jamie Foxx and Danny Glover.