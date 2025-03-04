Meghan Markle gets touching gift from Harry, kids before Netflix show release

Meghan Markle has received a sentimental gift from Prince Harry, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet ahead of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan's release.
On Monday night, March 3, the Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of the touching present she got from the Duke of Sussex and their adorable royal kids.
To congratulate their mom, the little Prince and Princess made a sweet, hand-written card.
“Congratulations mumma! We love your show, and we love you! LILI Archie PAPA xx,” read the adorable, pink card, which was seemingly penned by Princess Lilibet.
The story also featured a beautiful bouquet of pink and white flowers wrapped in a thin brown paper sheet.
This heartfelt gift came right after Meghan Markle hosted a special screening of the upcoming Netflix show for her lifestyle blog, The Tig, fans.
She invited her longtime fans to watch the show before its official release at midnight on March 4, 2025.
Prince Harry’s wife also received a bag of heartfelt gifts that included trending beaded bracelets and As Ever sticker tattoos from her admirers after the screening.
The girl gang enjoyed the evening with a special champagne and some treats.