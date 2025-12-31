Coldplay wraps up 2025 with epic moments from Music of the Spheres Tour  

Coldplay has concluded 2025 with spectacular highlights from their ongoing Music of the Spheres Tour.
The British rock band, which formed in London in 1997, took to their Instagram account on Wednesday, December 31, to look back at the most happening year for all the band members.
"And with that, 2025 comes to an end," the band mates said goodbye to 2025.
They also share their headline-grabbing performances of the year, including the United Arab Emirates, India, Hong Kong, South Korea, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour.
For those unaware, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour began on March 18, 2022, with its first show in San José, Costa Rica, supporting their albums Music of the Spheres and Moon Music, and is known for its massive scale, high attendance, and strong focus on sustainability initiatives like kinetic dance floors and renewable energy.
The record-breaking tour, which has extended into 2025 and beyond with plans for 2027, became the highest-grossing rock tour of all time, selling over 10 million tickets across multiple continents.
It is significant to note that the rock band went viral in July this year after the kiss cam captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron embracing Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot during their performance on the Jumbotron at a Massachusetts concert.