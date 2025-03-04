Dallas Mavericks faces major set back after Kyrie Irving early exit due to injury

Dallas Mavericks experienced crushing defeat against Sacramento Kings after Kyrie Irving had to leave early due to his injury.
As reported by Associated Press, the Mavs faced a 98 - 122 loss on Monday night following Irving's left knee sprain.
The No. 11 point guard showed his resilience when he returned to shoot free throws before retiring for the night.
Irving was fouled by DeMar DeRozan on his way to the basket, and his right foot landed on the foot of the Kings' Jonas Valanciunas.
After losing balance, he landed on his left leg, with his knee appearing to be hyperextended before he fell to the floor.
The team did not provide any post-game updates on the nature of Irving's injury, while the Mavs head coach, Jason Kidd, called the incident "just unlucky," noting, "I hope that he's healthy, that it's not serious."
Following his injury, Irving remained on the floor for several minutes before Anthony Davis tried to help him to the locker room.
Before they could make it to the tunnel, Kidd spoke to Irving, and he returned to take two free throws.
After successfully putting Mavericks on the scoreboard with 23-18, he was ready to return to the locker room and did not play for the rest of the night.
The Dallas Mavericks are looking at a massive problem for their future games as the number of their players, including Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington Jr., are not ready to return to the court due to injuries.
Notably, the Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings match was concluded with nine players, as Jaden Hardy was also sat back in the third period due to a right ankle sprain.