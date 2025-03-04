Sports

Dallas Mavericks faces major set back after Kyrie Irving early exit due to injury

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings match ended with a devastated defeat for Mavs after Kyrie Irving injury

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 04, 2025
Dallas Mavericks faces major set back after Kyrie Irving early exit due to injury
Dallas Mavericks faces major set back after Kyrie Irving early exit due to injury

Dallas Mavericks experienced crushing defeat against Sacramento Kings after Kyrie Irving had to leave early due to his injury.

As reported by Associated Press, the Mavs faced a 98 - 122 loss on Monday night following Irving's left knee sprain.

Related: Luka Doncic settles score with former team in intense LA vs Dallas match

The No. 11 point guard showed his resilience when he returned to shoot free throws before retiring for the night.

Irving was fouled by DeMar DeRozan on his way to the basket, and his right foot landed on the foot of the Kings' Jonas Valanciunas. 

After losing balance, he landed on his left leg, with his knee appearing to be hyperextended before he fell to the floor.

The team did not provide any post-game updates on the nature of Irving's injury, while the Mavs head coach, Jason Kidd, called the incident "just unlucky," noting, "I hope that he's healthy, that it's not serious."

Following his injury, Irving remained on the floor for several minutes before Anthony Davis tried to help him to the locker room.

Before they could make it to the tunnel, Kidd spoke to Irving, and he returned to take two free throws.

After successfully putting Mavericks on the scoreboard with 23-18, he was ready to return to the locker room and did not play for the rest of the night.

The Dallas Mavericks are looking at a massive problem for their future games as the number of their players, including Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington Jr., are not ready to return to the court due to injuries.

Notably, the Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings match was concluded with nine players, as Jaden Hardy was also sat back in the third period due to a right ankle sprain.

China hails DeepSeek as 'game changer' in artificial intelligence

China hails DeepSeek as 'game changer' in artificial intelligence
Here's how to avoid frequent emergency room visits

Here's how to avoid frequent emergency room visits
Dallas Mavericks faces major set back after Kyrie Irving early exit due to injury

Dallas Mavericks faces major set back after Kyrie Irving early exit due to injury
Duchess Sophie steps out for royal outing after taking big role

Duchess Sophie steps out for royal outing after taking big role
Vikrant Gupta stunned by Kohli’s fanbase in Pakistan, showers praise on nation
Vikrant Gupta stunned by Kohli’s fanbase in Pakistan, showers praise on nation
Andrea Kimi Antonelli breaks silence on comparisons to Lewis Hamilton
Andrea Kimi Antonelli breaks silence on comparisons to Lewis Hamilton
Sabalenka, Alcaraz receive Laureus Awards nominations amid Sinner snub
Sabalenka, Alcaraz receive Laureus Awards nominations amid Sinner snub
Lewis Hamilton reveals retirement plan, sets timeline
Lewis Hamilton reveals retirement plan, sets timeline
Virat Kohli steals spotlight with Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary ‘SIUUU’ celebration
Virat Kohli steals spotlight with Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary ‘SIUUU’ celebration
Cristiano Ronaldo misses AFC Champions League in Iran amid security concers
Cristiano Ronaldo misses AFC Champions League in Iran amid security concers
Carlos Alcaraz opens up about playing exhibition ahead of Indian Wells
Carlos Alcaraz opens up about playing exhibition ahead of Indian Wells
Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans
Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans
Stefanos Tsitsipas claims first ATP 500 title in Dubai final
Stefanos Tsitsipas claims first ATP 500 title in Dubai final
Armand Duplantis makes history with 11th pole vault world record
Armand Duplantis makes history with 11th pole vault world record
Jean-Philippe Mateta injured after reckless tackle by Liam Roberts
Jean-Philippe Mateta injured after reckless tackle by Liam Roberts
Pete Rose to get Donald Trump's pardon for ‘gambling on baseball’
Pete Rose to get Donald Trump's pardon for ‘gambling on baseball’