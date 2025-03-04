Andrea Kimi Antonelli breaks silence on comparisons to Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes' rookie Formula 1 driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli has spoken out about the idea that he is replacing Lewis Hamilton.
As per BBC, Antonelli disagrees with the idea that he is simply replacing Hamilton on the team.
Antonelli said, "I don't feel like his replacement. I just feel like a Mercedes F1 driver.”
The player went on to share, “But it's such a great opportunity. I am really grateful for the trust and opportunity Mercedes gave me."
“But at the same time, it is a big responsibility as well, because I am racing for Mercedes, top team, and so they've got some expectations as well, of course. I am just going to try to make the best out of this,” the 18-year-old Italian added.
Antonelli is joining Mercedes because the team selected him for his debut after Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari this year.
His main point is that he wants to build his own legacy in Formula 1 rather than being seen as merely filling Hamilton’s spot.
"I really want to start with a nice rhythm and build from there and be consistent," he said.
Antonelli shared, “And what I don't want to do is, like, big mistake. Because when you do a big mistake, you do a few steps back and then to recover it takes a little time."
