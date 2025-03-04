Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown receives apology after her bombshell video for trolls

Millie Bobby Brown slams down critics for making fun of her new look

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 04, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown receives apology after her bombshell video for trolls
Millie Bobby Brown receives apology after her bombshell video for trolls

Millie Bobby Brown has received a heartfelt apology from a Hollywood actor after she called out haters in a new bombshell video.

The Stranger Things star responded to criticism over her appearance in a recently released video on Instagram.

Shortly after her video, Little Britain actor Matt Lucas issued a formal apology for comparing her with a character.

Matt posted a snap of Millie wearing a pink tracksuit and silver hoop earrings with her blonde hair in a messy bun on social media and compared her with a character, Vicky Pollard.

He took to Instagram on Tuesday and penned a heartfelt apology, “Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context. Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain.”

Matt added, “There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases.”


“I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise,” the comedian concluded.

Despite his emotional plea, Millie has not responded to his apology yet.

Bianca Censori posts NSFW photo after Kanye's ex Kim lanches bikinis

Bianca Censori posts NSFW photo after Kanye's ex Kim lanches bikinis
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dated in secret before public debut: New report

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dated in secret before public debut: New report
Millie Bobby Brown receives apology after her bombshell video for trolls

Millie Bobby Brown receives apology after her bombshell video for trolls
Buckingham Palace shares sweet update on King Charles after Meghan Markle's nod

Buckingham Palace shares sweet update on King Charles after Meghan Markle's nod
Bianca Censori posts NSFW photo after Kanye's ex Kim lanches bikinis
Bianca Censori posts NSFW photo after Kanye's ex Kim lanches bikinis
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dated in secret before public debut: New report
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dated in secret before public debut: New report
'Your Name' producer Koichiro Ito faces punishment for child prostitution
'Your Name' producer Koichiro Ito faces punishment for child prostitution
Valerie Bertinelli confesses breaking up with Mike Goodnough
Valerie Bertinelli confesses breaking up with Mike Goodnough
Camila Cabello reacts to overwhelming birthday love: ‘feeling lucky today’
Camila Cabello reacts to overwhelming birthday love: ‘feeling lucky today’
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham get on emotional Brooklyn’s 26th birthday
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham get on emotional Brooklyn’s 26th birthday
Angelina Jolie shows unwavering support to daughter Zahara at special event
Angelina Jolie shows unwavering support to daughter Zahara at special event
Doja Cat gives befitting response to Oscars 2025 performance trolls
Doja Cat gives befitting response to Oscars 2025 performance trolls
Jay-Z hits back at former accuser, her lawyer over sexual assault lawsuit
Jay-Z hits back at former accuser, her lawyer over sexual assault lawsuit
Timothée Chalamet roasts Julianne Hough at Oscars 2025
Timothée Chalamet roasts Julianne Hough at Oscars 2025
Justin Timberlake marks special day after backlash over concert cancelation
Justin Timberlake marks special day after backlash over concert cancelation
Lana Condor speaks on bond with 'To All the Boys' costar Noah Centineo
Lana Condor speaks on bond with 'To All the Boys' costar Noah Centineo