Millie Bobby Brown receives apology after her bombshell video for trolls

Millie Bobby Brown has received a heartfelt apology from a Hollywood actor after she called out haters in a new bombshell video.
The Stranger Things star responded to criticism over her appearance in a recently released video on Instagram.
Shortly after her video, Little Britain actor Matt Lucas issued a formal apology for comparing her with a character.
Matt posted a snap of Millie wearing a pink tracksuit and silver hoop earrings with her blonde hair in a messy bun on social media and compared her with a character, Vicky Pollard.
He took to Instagram on Tuesday and penned a heartfelt apology, “Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context. Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain.”
Matt added, “There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases.”
“I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise,” the comedian concluded.
Despite his emotional plea, Millie has not responded to his apology yet.