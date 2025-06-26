Selena Gomez names unexpected crush amid Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez has set the internet ablaze by naming her crush publicly amid ongoing relationship with Benny Blanco.
On Wednesday, June 25, the Rare Beauty founder recently joined Karol G for an episode of Complex‘s GOAT Talk.
During the appearance, she revealed her unexpected childhood crush and admiration for Eminem.
Selena asked the host, “Can I tell you my first one I had a crush on?,” before adding, “Ice Cube, I had the biggest crush on him when I was like five. It’s so weird, but I just thought he would protect me. I’m only saying it simply based on my childhood.”
In the same conversation, the Only Murders in the Building starlet got candid about the real reason why she joined Eminem fandom.
She noted, “One of mine was Eminem only because I grew up listening to him. My dad was a DJ and he would remix all kinds of songs, and every time it was an Eminem song, I would just get so excited.”
Her appearance at Complex‘s GOAT Talk comes after she was spotted on a date with fiancé Benny Blanco in Los Angeles.
The romantic couple announced their engagement in December 2024.