Selena Gomez names unexpected crush amid Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco announced their engagement last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Selena Gomez names unexpected crush amid Benny Blanco romance
Selena Gomez names unexpected crush amid Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez has set the internet ablaze by naming her crush publicly amid ongoing relationship with Benny Blanco.

On Wednesday, June 25, the Rare Beauty founder recently joined Karol G for an episode of Complex‘s GOAT Talk.

During the appearance, she revealed her unexpected childhood crush and admiration for Eminem.

Selena asked the host, “Can I tell you my first one I had a crush on?,” before adding, “Ice Cube, I had the biggest crush on him when I was like five. It’s so weird, but I just thought he would protect me. I’m only saying it simply based on my childhood.”

In the same conversation, the Only Murders in the Building starlet got candid about the real reason why she joined Eminem fandom.

She noted, “One of mine was Eminem only because I grew up listening to him. My dad was a DJ and he would remix all kinds of songs, and every time it was an Eminem song, I would just get so excited.”

Her appearance at Complex‘s GOAT Talk comes after she was spotted on a date with fiancé Benny Blanco in Los Angeles.

The romantic couple announced their engagement in December 2024.

Read more : Entertainment
George Clooney, Amal rub shoulders with King Charles at Palace reception
George Clooney, Amal rub shoulders with King Charles at Palace reception
George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney arrive hand in hand at King Charles' Buckingham Palace reception
Nicole Kidman marks 19 years of marriage to Keith Urban with blissful snap
Nicole Kidman marks 19 years of marriage to Keith Urban with blissful snap
The ‘Babygirl’ actress shares a sweet couple photo with husband Keith Urban on their 19th wedding anniversary
Sabrina Carpenter drops new ‘Man’s Best Friend’ cover with cheeky dig at critics
Sabrina Carpenter drops new ‘Man’s Best Friend’ cover with cheeky dig at critics
The ‘Manchild’ songstress takes a playful jab at critics as she unveils alternate cover for upcoming album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom part ways after 10 years of relationship
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom part ways after 10 years of relationship
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom call it quits after almost a decade long romance
Selena Gomez enjoys date with Benny Blanco after wrapping hit series
Selena Gomez enjoys date with Benny Blanco after wrapping hit series
Selena Gomez finished shooting 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 earlier this month
Jude Law, Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney face off in intense ‘Eden’ trailer
Jude Law, Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney face off in intense ‘Eden’ trailer
'Eden' was first premiered at Toronto International Film Festival last year, where it received mixed reviews
'The Fantastic Four' final trailer teases Galactus’ arrival: ‘I herald your end’
'The Fantastic Four' final trailer teases Galactus’ arrival: ‘I herald your end’
Directed by Matt Shakman, 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' is set to hit the theaters in July
Eden Blackman passes away at the age of 57
Eden Blackman passes away at the age of 57
Celebs Go Dating star Eden Blackman has died after battling with a 'long illness'
Dua Lipa gives electrifying performance in heavy rain at Liverpool show
Dua Lipa gives electrifying performance in heavy rain at Liverpool show
Dua Lipa's rainy Liverpool show comes days after she partied the night away with fiancé Callum Turner
Brooklyn Beckham marks father-in-law’s birthday after skipping dad David’s bash
Brooklyn Beckham marks father-in-law’s birthday after skipping dad David’s bash
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz skipped dad David Beckham's 50th birthday in May, amid tensions among family
Orlando Bloom goes solo to Jeff Bezos' wedding amid Katy Perry split rumors
Orlando Bloom goes solo to Jeff Bezos' wedding amid Katy Perry split rumors
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been romantically linked since 2016
Taylor Swift performs ‘Shake It Off’ at NFL event amid music break
Taylor Swift performs ‘Shake It Off’ at NFL event amid music break
Taylor Swift deliver surprise performance of 'Shake It Of' Vanderbilt University