Sabrina Carpenter drops new ‘Man’s Best Friend’ cover with cheeky dig at critics

The ‘Manchild’ songstress takes a playful jab at critics as she unveils alternate cover for upcoming album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Sabrina Carpenter’s new alternate album cover is “approved by God” himself!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, June 26, the Manchild hitmaker shared a three-slide post in which she released the new cover for her upcoming seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, after the original cover received harsh criticism for being provocative and sexist.

In the post’s caption, the Short n’ Sweet singer penned, “i signed some copies of Man’s Best Friend for you guys.”

Hitting back at critics, Carpenter cheekily wrote, “& here is a new alternate cover approved by God available now on my website.”

The new black-and-white alternate cover featured the beautiful American singer in a gorgeous embroidered gown adorned with intricate detailing.

Looking away from the camera, the Espresso singer glamorously clutched onto a man in a suit with a few other stray men in the background.

Fans’ reaction:

Laughing on Sabrina Carpenter’s hilarious dig, a fan commented, “Approved by god ,” with a couple of tears of joy emojis.

“THE CAPTION BYEEEE I LOVE YOU SM,” another expressed.

“’Approved by god’ haha I freaking love you,” wrote a third.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend:

Man’s Best Friend is Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming seventh studio album, slated to release on August 29, 2025.

The songstress has released the album’s lead single, Manchild, which has already topped the charts in Ireland, the UK, and the US.

