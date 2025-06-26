George Clooney, Amal rub shoulders with King Charles at Palace reception

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney attended King Charles’ Buckingham Palace reception.
On Wednesday, June 25, the Hollywood power couple attended a special reception to celebrate The King's Trust Awards 2025, formerly known as The Prince's Trust.
For the key event, the human rights lawyer, 47, opted for a black off the shoulder gown, pairing with towering heels and a gold clutch.
Meanwhile, the renowned actor looked dapper in a grey suit which he teamed with a matching open collar shirt.
Charles III chatted with a couple and exchanged meaning remarks during the reception.
The monarch also met the winners of the eight UK categories during the day as well as the three winners of the three global categories ahead of the awards ceremony.
Amal attended the event as a founder of the Amal Clooney Women's Empowerment Award, which was launched in 2019 with the Trust.
In one picture, she can be seen be seen striking a pose with Alice Ngitira, a nominee for the King's Trust award.
Moreover, many stars including Joseph Fiennes, presenter Declan Donnelly, Fearne Cotton, Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley and members of girl group the Sugababes also attended the glitzy reception.
To note, the official award ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, June 26.