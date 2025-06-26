Nicole Kidman marks 19 years of marriage to Keith Urban with blissful snap

The ‘Babygirl’ actress shares a sweet couple photo with husband Keith Urban on their 19th wedding anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Nicole Kidman marks 19 years of marriage to Keith Urban with blissful snap

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrating 19 years of their blissful marriage!

On Wednesday, June 25, the 58-year-old Australian-American actress and film producer took to Instagram to wish her beloved husband a happy anniversary as they marked 19 years of togetherness.

In the post, the Babygirl star shared a sweet couple photo, offering a heartwarming glimpse into their blissful marriage.

“Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban,” she wished, along with a red heart emoji.

The beautiful black-and-white snap, seemingly taken in their dressing room, featured Nicole Kidman resting her head on the Messed Up As Me singer’s shoulder, with her eyes closed and arms gently wrapped around him.

Meanwhile, Keith Urban warmly held his superstar wife’s hand smilingly as he basked in the moment.

Keith Urban and fans’ reaction on the post:

Reacting to the heartwarming post, the Big Little Lies actress’s husband, Keith Urban, dropped a red heart emoji in the comment.

“Happy anniversary to such a beautiful couple,” wished a fan, while another penned, “Happy anniversary. Love to see you both so happy.”

A third admired, “Actually they're a cute couple. Bless them with love.”

Meanwhile, a fourth delightfully wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful couple! May your love continue to grow and shine forever #LoveWins.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban:

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot on June 25, 2006, and together share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

