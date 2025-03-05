M3 iPad Air announcement: Launch date, key features, size

Sci-Tech

Apple releases new M3 iPad Air following Tim Cook's launch announcement for a new product

  by Web Desk
  • March 05, 2025
Apple has announced the release of a brand-new iPad Air with an M3 chip and Apple Intelligence.

As reported by Mashabale, on March 4, 2025 the tech-giant announced the gadget launch, which is expected to be twice as fast as its predecessor M1 iPad Air, which was released in 2022.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook teased the launch of a new product on Monday, March 3, 2025, with many speculating it would be the M4 chip MacBook Air instead of iPad Air.

Here are some features to look out for in M3 iPad Air:

Key Features

The M3 iPad Air is equipped with iPadOS 18, which supports Apple Intelligence features, including Image Playground, Writinf Tools with ChatGPT integration, type to Siri and Genmoji creation.

Additionally, the device would also have photo and graphics editing tools like the Clean Up took in Photos and Image Wand in the Notes app that would work with the Apple Pencil.

Size and Price of the M3 iPad Air

The M3 iPad Air would be coming in 11-inch and 13-inch versions with metallic pink, yellow, blue, and silver finishing.

The 11-inch and 13-inch electronic device with WiFi are priced at $599 and $799 respectively and come with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB data options.

Launch date

The M3 iPad Air pre-orders started from March 3, with the devices being available for users on March, 12, 2025.

