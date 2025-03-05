Meghan Markle takes veiled digs at Royal family drama in new Netflix show

Meghan Markle has just dropped her most anticipated lifestyle-focused Netflix show, With Love, Meghan and the series is amalgamation of pure positivity and inspiration.
However, many fans are believing that there are a few nods and digs at the Royal family drama in the show.
While the Duchess of Sussex didn’t make any direct references to her time in the Royal Family, she made several veiled comments about her past struggles.
In the penultimate episode, Meghan discusses the Japanese art of Kintsugi, which involves repairing broken pottery with gold and lacquer.
She reflects on the symbolism of this art form, saying, " I think it's so meaningful, that if you break something that is precious and valuable, it's not broken.”
"That fracture actually makes it more beautiful, that break makes it more beautiful. And I just think that it felt really symbolic of saying to anyone if you've been through something, you're not broken. It can be fixed, it can be sealed and healed at the same time,” Meghan added.
Elsewhere in the series during a chat with her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, the pair sit around a table enjoying food.
During the conversation, Abigail said, "We've all been through a lot", before looking towards Meghan.
While Meghan doesn't directly respond to the comment, her inclusion of it in the show suggests that she acknowledges the challenges she has faced.
In the final episode, Meghan hosts a brunch for family and friends including Prince Harry and her mum Doria.
In a toast, Meghan hints at the sacrifices she has made, saying, "This feels like a new chapter that I'm so excited I get to share... I've been able to learn from all of you."
With Love, Meghan, hosted and executive produced by Meghan Markle, premiered on Netflix on March 4, 2025.