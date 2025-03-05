Trending

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed break silence on trolling during pregnancy

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are now parents of a baby daughter named Aynur

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 05, 2025
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed break silence on trolling during pregnancy
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed break silence on trolling during pregnancy

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who recently welcomed their first child, have broken silence over intense trolling and criticism they faced during pregnancy.

During their appearance on Nida Yasir's Ramazan show Shan e Suhoor, Arez slammed the critiques who trolled Hiba for flaunting her baby bump at the 9th HUM Awards in London in last September.

“Should the woman leave her stomach at home? What should she do? Should she stop going out? Should she stop getting pictures taken? Should she stop working? If a woman is working eight months pregnant, then that’s a big deal. She should be appreciated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hiba, who worked on dramas until the eighth month of her pregnancy, added, “It’s my job, and I wanted to work. I don’t regret a single minute of the time I spent outside, at work, or with my husband on vacation. That was our last vacation together, just the two of us.”

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are now proud parents of a baby daughter named Aynur, whom they reportedly welcomed in October.

The couple tied the knot in a private Nikkah ceremony on January 7, 2022.

King Charles becomes first monarch to visit Royal Navy warship at sea

King Charles becomes first monarch to visit Royal Navy warship at sea
Trump makes 13-year-old boy's dream come true in Congress speech

Trump makes 13-year-old boy's dream come true in Congress speech
Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising shout out from former Dutch footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising shout out from former Dutch footballer
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed break silence on trolling during pregnancy

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed break silence on trolling during pregnancy
Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan make surprise joint appearance at star-studded event
Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan make surprise joint appearance at star-studded event
Priyanka Chopra surprises mom with John Abraham as special birthday gift
Priyanka Chopra surprises mom with John Abraham as special birthday gift
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra share sweet moments after pregnancy news
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra share sweet moments after pregnancy news
Mika Singh reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s unfulfilled promise
Mika Singh reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s unfulfilled promise
Salman Khan grooves in ‘Sikandar’ first song ‘Zohra Jabeen’ teaser
Salman Khan grooves in ‘Sikandar’ first song ‘Zohra Jabeen’ teaser
Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sean Baker for ‘Anora’ Oscars win
Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sean Baker for ‘Anora’ Oscars win
Ranbir Kapoor receives nod from Amitabh Bachchan for achieving milestone
Ranbir Kapoor receives nod from Amitabh Bachchan for achieving milestone
'Anuja' producer Guneet Monga breaks silence on losing Academy Award
'Anuja' producer Guneet Monga breaks silence on losing Academy Award
Priyanka Chopra's Oscar hopes dashed as 'Anuja' loses to Dutch film
Priyanka Chopra's Oscar hopes dashed as 'Anuja' loses to Dutch film
Watch: Anushka Sharma candid reaction to Virat Kohli’s early dismissal
Watch: Anushka Sharma candid reaction to Virat Kohli’s early dismissal
Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor spark family feud rumours after resurfaced clip
Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor spark family feud rumours after resurfaced clip
Sonakshi Sinha speaks about her brothers amid family conflict
Sonakshi Sinha speaks about her brothers amid family conflict