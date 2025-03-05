Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed break silence on trolling during pregnancy

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who recently welcomed their first child, have broken silence over intense trolling and criticism they faced during pregnancy.
During their appearance on Nida Yasir's Ramazan show Shan e Suhoor, Arez slammed the critiques who trolled Hiba for flaunting her baby bump at the 9th HUM Awards in London in last September.
“Should the woman leave her stomach at home? What should she do? Should she stop going out? Should she stop getting pictures taken? Should she stop working? If a woman is working eight months pregnant, then that’s a big deal. She should be appreciated,” he said.
Meanwhile, Hiba, who worked on dramas until the eighth month of her pregnancy, added, “It’s my job, and I wanted to work. I don’t regret a single minute of the time I spent outside, at work, or with my husband on vacation. That was our last vacation together, just the two of us.”
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are now proud parents of a baby daughter named Aynur, whom they reportedly welcomed in October.
The couple tied the knot in a private Nikkah ceremony on January 7, 2022.