Shah Rukh Khan heaps praises on Anant Ambani as PM Modi inaugurates Vantara

Shah Rukh Khan is heaping praises on Anant Ambani!
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Vantara, animal rescue and rehabilitation centre, owned and managed by Anant on Tuesday.
He then took to his Instagram account to share the photos from the rescue center.
“At Vantara, I saw animals which had suffered from acid attacks and accidents, now receiving the utmost care. This underscores an important question - how can people be so careless and cruel? Let us put an end to such irresponsibility and focus on kindness towards animals,” he the PM wrote alongside the photos.
A day later, Khan reshared Modi’s post on his Instagram stories, lauding Anant’s initiative.
"Animals deserve love, and they need protection and care… for their health & that of our planet. PM @narendramodi’s presence at Vantara reinforces the importance of this," the Jawan actor wrote.
He further added, "The purity of a person's heart is directly proportional to their love for animals. Vantara and Anant’s commitment of providing a sanctuary to unfortunate animals is a testament to that. Keep it up Beta!!"
Vantara, situated within the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat, is a rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation center for wild animals,