Trending

Shah Rukh Khan heaps praises on Anant Ambani as PM Modi inaugurates Vantara

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Vantara, animal rescue centre, owned and managed by Anant on Tuesday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 05, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan heaps praises on Anant Ambani as PM Modi inaugurates Vantara
Shah Rukh Khan heaps praises on Anant Ambani as PM Modi inaugurates Vantara

Shah Rukh Khan is heaping praises on Anant Ambani!

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Vantara, animal rescue and rehabilitation centre, owned and managed by Anant on Tuesday.

He then took to his Instagram account to share the photos from the rescue center.

“At Vantara, I saw animals which had suffered from acid attacks and accidents, now receiving the utmost care. This underscores an important question - how can people be so careless and cruel? Let us put an end to such irresponsibility and focus on kindness towards animals,” he the PM wrote alongside the photos.

A day later, Khan reshared Modi’s post on his Instagram stories, lauding Anant’s initiative.

"Animals deserve love, and they need protection and care… for their health & that of our planet. PM @narendramodi’s presence at Vantara reinforces the importance of this," the Jawan actor wrote.

He further added, "The purity of a person's heart is directly proportional to their love for animals. Vantara and Anant’s commitment of providing a sanctuary to unfortunate animals is a testament to that. Keep it up Beta!!"

Vantara, situated within the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat, is a rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation center for wild animals,

Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 24: Kareena Kapoor, Sara lead birthday wishes

Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 24: Kareena Kapoor, Sara lead birthday wishes
Park in Japan makes into Guinness World Records with miniature built

Park in Japan makes into Guinness World Records with miniature built
zK-pop stocks to save South Korea economy amid Trump tariff threats

zK-pop stocks to save South Korea economy amid Trump tariff threats
Neil Nitin Mukesh shares fun-filled memory with Katrina Kaif

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares fun-filled memory with Katrina Kaif

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares fun-filled memory with Katrina Kaif
Neil Nitin Mukesh shares fun-filled memory with Katrina Kaif
Salman Khan’s upcoming film with south Indian director faces delay
Salman Khan’s upcoming film with south Indian director faces delay
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed break silence on trolling during pregnancy
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed break silence on trolling during pregnancy
Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan make surprise joint appearance at star-studded event
Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan make surprise joint appearance at star-studded event
Priyanka Chopra surprises mom with John Abraham as special birthday gift
Priyanka Chopra surprises mom with John Abraham as special birthday gift
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra share sweet moments after pregnancy news
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra share sweet moments after pregnancy news
Mika Singh reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s unfulfilled promise
Mika Singh reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s unfulfilled promise
Salman Khan grooves in ‘Sikandar’ first song ‘Zohra Jabeen’ teaser
Salman Khan grooves in ‘Sikandar’ first song ‘Zohra Jabeen’ teaser
Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sean Baker for ‘Anora’ Oscars win
Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sean Baker for ‘Anora’ Oscars win
Ranbir Kapoor receives nod from Amitabh Bachchan for achieving milestone
Ranbir Kapoor receives nod from Amitabh Bachchan for achieving milestone
'Anuja' producer Guneet Monga breaks silence on losing Academy Award
'Anuja' producer Guneet Monga breaks silence on losing Academy Award
Priyanka Chopra's Oscar hopes dashed as 'Anuja' loses to Dutch film
Priyanka Chopra's Oscar hopes dashed as 'Anuja' loses to Dutch film