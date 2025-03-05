Entertainment

Kim Kardashian hopes to rekindle romance with ex Pete Davidson

  • by Web Desk
  • March 05, 2025
Kim Kardashian reportedly wants to rekindle romance with her ex boyfriend Pete Davidson after meeting him last month.

The former couple reunited for the first time at the Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary celebrations after breaking up almost two years ago.

As per Heat World, Kim and Pete were spotted chatting at an after-party of the show.

A source told the media outlet, “Kim accepts that Pete doesn’t want the pressure or scrutiny that comes with dating a Kardashian. But there’s still crazy chemistry between them – sparks were flying at the party.”

The insider added, “When she and Pete first split up, Kim was very sad – she was crazy about him. But now she can see he’s much better as a fun-time guy. She’s not trying to angle for something more, she’s let go of the idea that Pete is ‘The One.’”

Kim, 44, and comedian Pete, 31, were in a relationship for nine months before their split in August 2022.

On the work front, she has launched a new swim line of her brand SKIMS this month.

Kim promoted the new swim line by flaunting her hourglass figure on social media, wearing bikinis.

