Bianca Censori posts NSFW photo after Kanye's ex Kim lanches bikinis

Bianca Censori has posted an expletive photo due to her “highly competitive” nature after Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian models bikini look.
The SKIMS founder launched her new swim line and shared pictures of herself in bikinis.
A day after Kim, 44, debuted her swim line Bianca, 30, posted her completely nude photo on Instagram.
A source reflected on the Australian model’s latest student during a chat with Daily Mail.
“They are highly competitive for sure, it's like Bianca is always trying to one up Kim. Kim is very aware of it, and she thinks it is funny. Kim was the first to wear nude clothing and go out practically naked, she has done that for over a decade,” the insider shared.
The tipster further told the media outlet, “So if anything, Bianca is copying her, but Kim just laughs it off. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all. Look at old photos. Everything Bianca is doing Kim has done first.”
When asked if the pair are friendly, the source replied, “because of the kids.”
Notably, Kim and Kanye share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.