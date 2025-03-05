Trending

Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 24: Kareena Kapoor, Sara lead birthday wishes

Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Naadaniyan' alongside Khushi Kapoor

  • March 05, 2025
Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan penned sweet birthday wish for Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Ibrahim, who turned 24, celebrated the big day with his family.

Kareena posted a picture of the birthday boy on Instagram Stories and wrote a sweet wish, “Happy birthday to the best boy (heart and fire emoji). Can't wait to see you on the silver screen (heart emoji).”

Meanwhile, Sara also shared a photo from the birthday celebrations, in which Ibrahim can be seen cutting a cake with his mother Amrita Singh.

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress wrote in the caption, "Happiest Birthday Brother mine. It's now your time to sparkle and shine."

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also wished her nephew on social media.


She posted pictures form his childhood and penned, "HaPpY Birthday Iggy! My baby nephew and Mahsha'Allah a young adult. You remind me of Abba. You've got the Pataudi swag;) In abundance! Thu thu thu! Live it up today n always! So proud. And more power to U my jaan. Happiest Birthday and Allllll the best for #naadiyaan You're a star! You got this! Lots of love..forever."

Ibrahim is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's film Naadaniyan, alongside Khushi Kapoor.

