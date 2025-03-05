Entertainment

Chappell Roan to release new country song after Grammy win

The 'Pink Pony Club' hitmaker finally announces the release date of her new single

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 05, 2025
Chappell Roan to release new country song after Grammy win
Chappell Roan to release new country song after Grammy win

Chappell Roan has made a huge announcement about her new upcoming country single.

On Tuesday, the pop icon shared the release date of The Giver on Instagram.

She began the lengthy post, “The Giver OUT 8pm et 3.13. @dan_nigro and I wrote this together and it was so fun!!! We’ve never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music.”

Chappell added, “I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars. Many people have asked if this means I’m making a country album??? My answer is.. hmm right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun.”

The American singer has been promoting The Giver through guerilla-style billboard marketing.

Related: Charli XCX, Noah Kahan team up to support Chappell Roan’s noble donation

While concluding the statement, she noted, “The Giver is my take on cuntry xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for yall.”


Chappell’s announcement about her upcoming country song came after she won her first Grammy for Pink Pony Club.

Notably, The Giver will be released on March 13.

Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 24: Kareena Kapoor, Sara lead birthday wishes

Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 24: Kareena Kapoor, Sara lead birthday wishes
Park in Japan makes into Guinness World Records with miniature built

Park in Japan makes into Guinness World Records with miniature built
zK-pop stocks to save South Korea economy amid Trump tariff threats

zK-pop stocks to save South Korea economy amid Trump tariff threats
Neil Nitin Mukesh shares fun-filled memory with Katrina Kaif

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares fun-filled memory with Katrina Kaif

Kim Kardashian hopes to rekindle romance with ex Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian hopes to rekindle romance with ex Pete Davidson
Benny Blanco shares delightful news amid Selena Gomez wedding rumours
Benny Blanco shares delightful news amid Selena Gomez wedding rumours
Alexandra Daddario talks about filming 'Mayfair Witches' during pregnancy
Alexandra Daddario talks about filming 'Mayfair Witches' during pregnancy
Millie Bobby Brown slays another bold look after addressing bullying
Millie Bobby Brown slays another bold look after addressing bullying
Justin Bieber faces backlash for sharing controversial photos
Justin Bieber faces backlash for sharing controversial photos
Jennifer Garner shares sweet message after hug with Ben Affleck goes viral
Jennifer Garner shares sweet message after hug with Ben Affleck goes viral
Sabrina Carpenter throws shade at ex Barry Keoghan during Dublin concert
Sabrina Carpenter throws shade at ex Barry Keoghan during Dublin concert
Ben Affleck attempts to rekindle romance with Jennifer Garner after JLo split
Ben Affleck attempts to rekindle romance with Jennifer Garner after JLo split
Billie Eilish drops bold selfie amid buzz over mystery romance
Billie Eilish drops bold selfie amid buzz over mystery romance
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop 'I Said I Love You First' complete tracklist
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop 'I Said I Love You First' complete tracklist
BLACKPINK Lisa breaks silence after controversial Oscars performance
BLACKPINK Lisa breaks silence after controversial Oscars performance
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofía Gascón reacts on Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofía Gascón reacts on Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke