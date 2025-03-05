Chappell Roan to release new country song after Grammy win

Chappell Roan has made a huge announcement about her new upcoming country single.
On Tuesday, the pop icon shared the release date of The Giver on Instagram.
She began the lengthy post, “The Giver OUT 8pm et 3.13. @dan_nigro and I wrote this together and it was so fun!!! We’ve never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music.”
Chappell added, “I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars. Many people have asked if this means I’m making a country album??? My answer is.. hmm right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun.”
The American singer has been promoting The Giver through guerilla-style billboard marketing.
Related: Charli XCX, Noah Kahan team up to support Chappell Roan’s noble donation
While concluding the statement, she noted, “The Giver is my take on cuntry xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for yall.”
Chappell’s announcement about her upcoming country song came after she won her first Grammy for Pink Pony Club.
Notably, The Giver will be released on March 13.