‘Friends’ star opens up about shocking racism incident on set

Friends actor Steve Park, who guest-starred in two episodes of the show, has shared a shocking a racist incident he witnessed on the set.
During his appearance on the Pod Meets World podcast, Park recalled the painful incident.
He described how a crew member used racist language when referring to fellow actor James Hong, who appeared in the same episode as him.
“James Hong was the actor who was also on the episode with me, and [the crew member] was calling him to the set and you know, essentially saying, you know, “Where the f*** is the Oriental guy? Get the Oriental guy,” he said.
Upon listening, Park immediately filed a complaint with the Screen Actors Guild and wrote a "mission statement" at the time, which published in multiple outlets in 1997, calling for better treatment of Asian Americans in Hollywood.
Steve Park featured in two episodes of Friends, playing two different characters.
On the second season in 1996, he played data processor and co-worker of Chandler Bing in the The One with the Chicken Pox and then casted as character called Phil in The One with the Ultimate Fighting Champion.
Meanwhile, James Hong played Hoshi, the former paid assassin and boxing coach for Monica’s boyfriend Pete in the same episode.