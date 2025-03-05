Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ shoot delayed as Siddharth Anand revamps script

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film King faced a delay as director Siddharth Anand refines the script.
As per Bollywood Hungama, the Jawaan star’s upcoming film hit with a delay after his film was initially supposed to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, SRK and team eventually got him replaced with Siddharth Anand.
It is reported that after a delay the film is set to to release in cinema on June 2026.
A source shared that Siddharth Anand is working on the screenplay of King, making sure it fits his distinctive directorial approach.
“Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan have made a film like Pathaan and the idea is to up the standards set by YRF Spy Universe film with King. Hence, Sid is getting all the things right on paper before taking the film on floors,” a source told the outlet.
The source added, “The film will be shot in India and Europe starting June 2025. Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix are committed to providing a larger-than-life cinematic experience to the audience and bring the film to the big screen by the end of 2026.”
