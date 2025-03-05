Sports

Emma Raducanu reveals chilling details of ‘creep’ stalker incident in Dubai

Raducanu opens up about emtional toll after stalker incident ahead of Indian Wells

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 05, 2025
Emma Raducanu reveals chilling details of ‘creep’ stalker incident in Dubai
Emma Raducanu reveals chilling details of ‘creep’ stalker incident in Dubai

British tennis player Emma Raducanu finally revealed disturbing details of the stalker incident at the Dubai Tennis Chmpionships.

According to CNN, Raducanu opened up about the emtional toll after seeing a “fixated” man in the crowd during the second round of the tournamnet and the her reaction to the incident.

Raducanu told reporters on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, “I was obviously very distraught. I saw him in the first game of the match and I was like, I don't know how I'm going to finish. I literally couldn't see the ball through tears. I could barely breathe. I was like, I need to just take a breather here."

“It was a very emotional time. After the match I did break down in tears, but not necessarily because I lost. There was just so much emotion in the last few weeks of the events happening, and I just needed that week off to take a breather and come here. I feel a lot better," she added. 

Emma Raducanu reveals chilling details of ‘creep’ stalker incident in Dubai

Emma Raducanu reveals chilling details of ‘creep’ stalker incident in Dubai
Travis Kelce makes sweet confession amid Taylor Swift baby rumours

Travis Kelce makes sweet confession amid Taylor Swift baby rumours
Justin Timberlake makes unexpected career decision to regain fans

Justin Timberlake makes unexpected career decision to regain fans

Prince William shares first statement after Palace confirms special event

Prince William shares first statement after Palace confirms special event
Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising shout out from former Dutch footballer
Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising shout out from former Dutch footballer
LeBron James makes history as he becomes first NBA player to score 50K points
LeBron James makes history as he becomes first NBA player to score 50K points
Jannik Sinner coach reveals world No. 1 ‘mature’ response to doping criticism
Jannik Sinner coach reveals world No. 1 ‘mature’ response to doping criticism
Dallas Mavericks faces major set back after Kyrie Irving early exit due to injury
Dallas Mavericks faces major set back after Kyrie Irving early exit due to injury
Vikrant Gupta stunned by Kohli’s fanbase in Pakistan, showers praise on nation
Vikrant Gupta stunned by Kohli’s fanbase in Pakistan, showers praise on nation
Andrea Kimi Antonelli breaks silence on comparisons to Lewis Hamilton
Andrea Kimi Antonelli breaks silence on comparisons to Lewis Hamilton
Sabalenka, Alcaraz receive Laureus Awards nominations amid Sinner snub
Sabalenka, Alcaraz receive Laureus Awards nominations amid Sinner snub
Lewis Hamilton reveals retirement plan, sets timeline
Lewis Hamilton reveals retirement plan, sets timeline
Virat Kohli steals spotlight with Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary ‘SIUUU’ celebration
Virat Kohli steals spotlight with Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary ‘SIUUU’ celebration
Cristiano Ronaldo misses AFC Champions League in Iran amid security concerns
Cristiano Ronaldo misses AFC Champions League in Iran amid security concerns
Carlos Alcaraz opens up about playing exhibition ahead of Indian Wells
Carlos Alcaraz opens up about playing exhibition ahead of Indian Wells
Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans
Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans