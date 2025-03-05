Emma Raducanu reveals chilling details of ‘creep’ stalker incident in Dubai

British tennis player Emma Raducanu finally revealed disturbing details of the stalker incident at the Dubai Tennis Chmpionships.
According to CNN, Raducanu opened up about the emtional toll after seeing a “fixated” man in the crowd during the second round of the tournamnet and the her reaction to the incident.
Raducanu told reporters on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, “I was obviously very distraught. I saw him in the first game of the match and I was like, I don't know how I'm going to finish. I literally couldn't see the ball through tears. I could barely breathe. I was like, I need to just take a breather here."
“It was a very emotional time. After the match I did break down in tears, but not necessarily because I lost. There was just so much emotion in the last few weeks of the events happening, and I just needed that week off to take a breather and come here. I feel a lot better," she added.