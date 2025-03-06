Sci-Tech

Google ditches traditional search, tests AI-only version

Google tests new AI-only version of its search engine to revolutionise users' experience

  March 06, 2025
Google launched an experimental version of its new AI-olny version of its search engine.

According to Reuters, Google tested an experimental version of its search engine on Wednesday that completely eliminates its classic 10 blue links in favor of an AI-generated summary.

The new feature, available to subscribers of Google One AI Premium, can be accessed via the results page for any search query by clicking on a tab labeled "AI Mode" to the side of existing options like Images and Maps.

"We've heard from power users that they want AI responses for even more of their searches," Robby Stein, a vice president of product, said in a blog post.

Google One AI Premium is a $19.99 per month plan that provides extra cloud storage and special access to some AI features.

Google currently displays AI Overviews, summaries that are increasingly appearing atop the traditional hyperlinks to relevant webpages, for users in more than 100 countries. It began adding advertisements to AI Overviews last May.

