Jennifer Lopez ends 2025 on happy note as she kicks off second Las Vegas gig 

Despite ending her messy divorce battle with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez continues to conclude her 2025 on a happy note.
According to People, the Unstoppable actress has focused on her musical career after being declared single from her tumultuous marriage with the Batman star.
On Tuesday, December 30, Lopez kicked off her second extended engagement in Las Vegas as she commenced her Up All Night residency show at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum.
The 56-year-old American singer and songwriter flaunted her incredible endurance while belting out signature hits such as Dance Again, Let’s Get Loud, I'm Into You and On the Floor.
During her electrifying performance she told the crowd, "I'm in my happy era," as she channeled her pre-New Year’s Eve celebratory spirit.
"I thought about all these inspirations that I had, the timeless movies and the classic musicals, the entertainers who shaped the performer I am, who's standing in front of you tonight," she continued.
Lopez also added, "So tonight, if you would indulge me, I'd like to live out some of my little girl fantasies and celebrate those memories, but in my own way. I'd like to pay homage to all the amazing entertainers that have graced this stage before me."
In 2016, she began the All I Have residency at Planet Hollywood, which ran for three years and was a haven for celebrity attendees.