FIFA unveils record-breaking $1 billion prize for Club World Cup

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is planning to give a massive prize of more than $1 billion to the teams participating in the Club World Cup.
According to BBC, the new FIFA Club World Cup will reportedly offer a $1 billion (£777 million) prize for the upcoming battle of 32 clubs.
The European Club Association (ECA), which represents top European teams like Chelsea and Manchester City, is close to finalising an agreement to give over $1 billion in prize money to teams playing in the Club World Cup as the competition rebrands in the US this summer.
Multiple sources have confirmed to BBC Sports that 32 teams, including 12 from Europe, will share the biggest prize in club football across a seven-match format.
The massive prize money is reportedly based on an exclusive $1 billion TV deal between FIFA and sports streaming service DAZN in December 2024.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said, “The FIFA Club World Cup will not only be the pinnacle of club football but also a vivid demonstration of solidarity that will benefit clubs at large to a scale that no other competition has ever done.”
“All revenue generated by the tournament will be distributed to the participating clubs and via club solidarity across the world, as FIFA will not keep a single dollar. FIFA's reserves, which are there for global football development, will remain untouched,” he added.
Furthermore, the football federation and ESA are also considering offering a significant amount of money to the non-participating clubs, which will be followed by similar payments to clubs in Africa, Asia, and the Americas at a later time.