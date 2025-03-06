Entertainment

Lady Gaga reveals surprising link between fiancé's proposal and new song

Lady Gaga's full-length pop studio album 'Mayhem' is set to be released on Friday

  • March 06, 2025
Lady Gaga reveals surprising link between fiancés proposal and new song

Lady Gaga has shared surprising connection between her fiancé Michael Polansky's proposal and a song on her upcoming album Mayhem.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music released on Wednesday, March 5, the Abracadabra singer revealed the romantic story behind Polansky's proposal and how it inspired the track, Blade Of Grass.

"As a songwriter you need life to inspire your writing and if everything is promotion, then I'll write about promotion and I won't write about that special moment I shared with you where Michael asked me how I would want him to propose to me one day," Gaga explained.

She went on to share, "We were in our backyard and I said, 'Just take a blade of grass and wrap it around my finger.'"

 "And then I wrote 'Blade of Grass' because I remembered the way his face looked and I remembered the grass in the backyard and I remember thinking he should use that really long grass that's in the center of the backyard," Gaga added.

Besides grass ring, Polansky also gave his bride-to-be a massive eight-carat oval-cut diamond sparkler which she has been flaunting since their engagement went public in last July.

Blade Of Grass is part of Gaga's new album Mayhem, which is set to be released on Friday.

The album marks Lady Gaga's first full-length pop studio album since 2020's Chromatica.

