Dakota, Elle Fanning’s first joint film ‘The Nightingale’ sets release date

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning’s fans can now officially mark their calendars as their most anticipated joint film, The Nightingale, has finally set the release date.
On Tuesday, July 22, the movie’s official Instagram account announced the release date for the TriStar Pictures adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s best-selling novel.
“Can we buy tickets now?” the caption noted alongside a photo of the book next to the film's script.
It further added, “For the first time ever, sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning are set to star in a film together, in the adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s global book phenomenon The Nightingale."
Directed by Michael Morris, The Nightingale is set to hit the theatres on February 12, 2027.
The Nightingale will mark the first time Dakota and Elle appear in a film together, with the real-life sisters portraying siblings on screen.
"The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together,” the actresses said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter when the project was first announced in 109.
They further added, “We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera. For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another and then this gem appeared."
The Nightingale follows the story of two sisters coming of age in France on the eve of World War II and their struggle to survive the German occupation of their country.