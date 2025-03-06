Royal

Kensington Palace issues heartfelt message after William’s poignant visit

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
Kensington Palace has issued a delightful wish for the people of Cornwall.

On Wednesday, March 5, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their joint Instagram handle to share a heartfelt wish of Saint Piran’s Day.

“HAPPY ST. PIRAN’S DAY,” read the snap shared on Instagram Story featuring a three-photo collage that showcased beautiful landscapes. The image also featured a pin location of Cornwall.

Saint Piran’s Day, which is also known as the Feast of Saint Piran, is the national day of Cornwall which is celebrated every year on March 5.

The day is named after one of the Cornwall patron saints, Saint Piran, who is also the patron saint of tin miners.

This heartfelt wish from the Palace comes just after the Prince of Wales paid a “poignant visit” at the Royal Berkshire Hospital on the same day.

During the royal engagement, the father-of-two spent a considerable time interacting with the staff and volunteers.

“A heartening visit to Royal Berkshire Hospital to see firsthand the lasting impact of NHS Charities Together’s support over the past five years. Remembering all the staff who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic and thanking all those who continue to take care of us,” penned William in his latest Instagram post.

Prince William also expressed that it is an “honour” to be joint Patron for NHS Charities Together.

