Lady Louise Windsor enjoys ski break without Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie

King Charles' niece spotted enjoying a ski break without her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 06, 2025
Lady LouLady Louise Windsor is showcasing her skiing prowess on the slopes!

The King's niece has been spotted enjoying a solo ski break in St Moritz, Switzerland, without her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and her rumored boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp.

However, she was joined by a group of friends and her godmother, Francesca Schwarzenbach, who is a close pal of both Edward and Sophie.

In the photos shared Hello! Lady Louise, who is currently on a break from St Andrews University, was seen rocking her signature teal ski suit, paired with black thermals, a white helmet, and black boots.

Photo: © COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Photo: © COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

When she wasn't enjoying the slopes, the royal was seen donning a purple jumper alongside a pair of brown trousers, a sunhat and a chic pink neck scarf.

Meanwhile, the royal's godmother looked absolutely chic in an all-brown ensemble complete with an oversized belt.

Lady Louise, who has been skiing since young age, showed off her bravery as she trekked across a frozen body of water

The group appeared to be staying in luxurious living quarters, and were seen enjoying the snow together before hitting the slopes.

Lady Louise Windsor, who is the eldest child of Prince Edward and Sophie, was born premature on November 8, 2003, at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey,

