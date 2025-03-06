World

New Zealand fires top UK diplomat over controversial Trump comments

Phil Goff drew a comparison between attempts to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine

  • March 06, 2025
New Zealand dismissed it top diplomat in the UK after he made negative remarks about Donald Trump.

During an event in London on Tuesday, High Commissioner Phil Goff drew a comparison between attempts to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine and the 1938 Munich Agreement.

As per BBC, that agreement allowed Adolf Hitler to take control of part of Czechoslovakia.

Goff talked about how Winston Churchill had criticized the 1938 Munich Agreement and then pointed out that “President Trump has restored the bust of Churchill to the Oval Office. But do you think he really understands history?"

Afterwards, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters said, his comments were "deeply disappointing" and made his position "untenable.”

Goff made these remarks after Trump halted military aid to Kyiv following a tense conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last week.

He quoted how Churchill had rebuked then UK Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, "You had the choice between war and dishonour. You chose dishonour, yet you will have war."

As per the reports, Peters said Goff's opinions were not the official position of the New Zealand government.

Goff is an experienced politician who has been serving as High Commissioner since January 2023.

Before that, he served two terms as the mayor of Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city and led the Labour Party from 2008 to 2011.

He also held key government positions, including minister of justice, foreign affairs and defence.

